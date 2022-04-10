Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

