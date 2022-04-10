Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

