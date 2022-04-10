Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 27.6% This Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $79,566.07 and $7,658.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,756,723 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

