Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will report $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.