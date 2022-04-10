Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,729 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 682.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 427.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

