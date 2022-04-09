Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Reaches $96.69 on Top Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $162,050.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $96.69 or 0.00225864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,765.37 or 0.99902251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026299 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

