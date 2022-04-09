Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $16,391.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00394471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00087679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00097913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004711 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,310,644 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

