Huobi BTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,312.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $42,762.13 or 0.99790003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $293,312.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.22 or 0.07587061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.49 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

