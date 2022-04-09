Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

BDX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. 1,397,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

