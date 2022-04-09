NFT Alley (ALLEY) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $21,700.12 and approximately $137,135.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.07595440 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.62 or 0.99930591 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

