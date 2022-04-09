Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,025 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 2,070,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

