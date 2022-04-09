$248.38 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will post $248.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the highest is $260.51 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 633,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Voya Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Voya Financial by 546.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.