Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded 995,807% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,778.55 or 0.11165279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00197470 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

