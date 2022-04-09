Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. 295,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,375. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.37 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

