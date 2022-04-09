Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $868,271.93 and $1,984.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2,800.88 or 0.06547921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.09 or 0.07595758 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,751.91 or 0.99945886 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

