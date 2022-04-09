iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. 2,903,208 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

