Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

GME traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

