Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.05 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to announce $257.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.29 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of MC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 607,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.