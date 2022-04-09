$5.94 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.29 and a 200-day moving average of $393.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

