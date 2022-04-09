$348.78 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $348.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $358.19 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $309.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 432,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.