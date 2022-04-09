Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $84.00. 997,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,831. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

