Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce $3.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.40. 465,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,578. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

