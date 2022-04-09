Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.34. 6,631,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.71. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

