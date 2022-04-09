$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 671,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,136. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

