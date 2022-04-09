Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $165.75 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00394515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00087738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00097945 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

