iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $32,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 1,082,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

