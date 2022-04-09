Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.40 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. decreased their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 429,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.29. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

