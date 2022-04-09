Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce $286.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NAVI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.61. 902,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,512. Navient has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.