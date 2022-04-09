$569.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $569.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.60 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $729.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 627,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 41.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

