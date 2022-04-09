$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $17.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

AEP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,902. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

