ATC Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $174,845.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00263749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars.

