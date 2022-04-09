$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to announce $564.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,363. Sabre has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

