Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $214.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $215.10 million. Kadant posted sales of $172.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $890.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.08. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

