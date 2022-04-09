U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $52.25. 9,974,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

