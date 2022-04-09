Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to announce $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.79 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $283.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.24 million, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $350.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,337 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,118. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

