American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,275. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

