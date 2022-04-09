SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

