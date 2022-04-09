Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. The stock had a trading volume of 959,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.