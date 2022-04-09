Deri Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $361,019.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $361,019.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,832,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

