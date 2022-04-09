$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to announce $55.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Semrush posted sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,046. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -552.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

