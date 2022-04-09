$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 609,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

