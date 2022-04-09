Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 6,020,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888,206. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

