PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.23 Million

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to announce $336.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.60 million and the highest is $342.30 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $271.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.44. 323,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,644. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

