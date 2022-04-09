Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE AVT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 620,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,802. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

