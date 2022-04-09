Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,910 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $43,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.17. 1,743,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

