APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.43 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,625,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,118. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

