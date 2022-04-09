Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.65 Million

Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will announce $333.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $408.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 660,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,865. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

