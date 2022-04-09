Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post $33.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $34.34 million. Vericel posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 666,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.