$12.24 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.59 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 billion to $52.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.