Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $47,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,126,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,393. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.